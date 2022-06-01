Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 61,471 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,754,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $80,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Anaplan by 26.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,914 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $65.60 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 71.91%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,428,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,642 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.