Laraway Financial Inc Invests $3.97 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,810 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of Laraway Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $271.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.72 and a 200 day moving average of $302.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $243.00 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

