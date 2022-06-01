Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,122 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 652,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,202 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $271.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.46. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

