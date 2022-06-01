Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,527,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Nasdaq by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.25.

NDAQ stock opened at $155.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

