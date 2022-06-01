Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $129.16 Million Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126,689 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.86% of SITE Centers worth $129,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 28.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,543,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,710,000 after acquiring an additional 189,589 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 25.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,632. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

