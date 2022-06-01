Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $129,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 328,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.