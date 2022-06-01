Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 11,973 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Nasdaq worth $144,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12,785.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 24.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 224.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after buying an additional 128,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.25.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $155.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.23 and its 200 day moving average is $179.74.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

