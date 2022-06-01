IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,442 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVA. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Enviva in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

EVA opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.46. Enviva Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

EVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $36,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,303.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

