Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,537,000 after purchasing an additional 197,780 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

WELL stock opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.79, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.59 and a twelve month high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

