IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,035 iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.30. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $80.58 and a 12-month high of $100.05.

