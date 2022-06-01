Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of B. Riley Financial worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RILY opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $91.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,725.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $163,812.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 689,289 shares of company stock worth $19,455,032 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

