IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 153,229 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 313,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 875,252 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.81. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 96.12%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

