Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 10,457 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.41% of Vapotherm worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Vapotherm stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.73%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James W. Liken purchased 10,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,446.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,000 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

