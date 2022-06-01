10,318 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.