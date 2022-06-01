IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,658 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,609 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI stock opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.95.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

