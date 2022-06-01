4,220 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.95%.

NNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

