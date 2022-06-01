V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 374,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in V.F. by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.66%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

