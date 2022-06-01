IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,200 GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get GraniteShares Platinum Trust alerts:

PLTM opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Platinum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Platinum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.