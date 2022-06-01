IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of TM opened at $166.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.46. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $155.05 and a twelve month high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Toyota Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.