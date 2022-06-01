IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,980,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,298,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 313,546 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 2,099.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 216,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 139,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCS. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Container Store Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.20. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Container Store Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.