Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,554 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

