IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes $157,000 Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canoo by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,349,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,450,000 after buying an additional 636,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Canoo by 30.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 455,772 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canoo by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 225,687 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canoo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Canoo stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. Canoo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Profile (Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.