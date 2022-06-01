IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,929,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,776,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 106,498 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,487,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 367.9% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,926,000 after acquiring an additional 830,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 978,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.16. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $75.53.

