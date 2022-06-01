IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Starwood Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.