IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,673 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.8% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 130,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

