Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,078 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 21.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv by 13.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,339,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,329,000 after acquiring an additional 844,595 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in Fiserv by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,191,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,315,000 after acquiring an additional 499,990 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $100.18 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

