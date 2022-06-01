IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after buying an additional 227,809 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

