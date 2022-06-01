IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 35,295 Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rekor Systems by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Rekor Systems from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Rekor Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Rekor Systems to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.