IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

AJRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $49.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.