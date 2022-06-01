IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $212,000 in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $91,814,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $57,064,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $51,984,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $38,835,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $24,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei stock opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. Nuvei Co. has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

