Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 983,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $125,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.