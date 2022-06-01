Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $133,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.71. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $175.46 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.93) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,923.17.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.