Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,024 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 352,900 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Diamondback Energy worth $126,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $152.02 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $159.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $7,443,370. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

