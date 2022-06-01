STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 120.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,733,455 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of STMicroelectronics worth $133,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STM stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

STM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

