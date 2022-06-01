Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,225,793 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,259,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,225,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.35% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $126,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JEF opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

