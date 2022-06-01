Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $136.35 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495,490 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of AutoNation worth $136,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $900,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 721.2% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 79,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in AutoNation by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after acquiring an additional 417,243 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AutoNation by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,743 shares of company stock worth $69,787,924. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.24. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

