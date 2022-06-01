Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.18% of Ashland Global worth $133,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 16.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,283,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 12.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $107.02 on Wednesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $111.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average of $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

