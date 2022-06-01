Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143,014 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $142,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,485,000 after buying an additional 317,891 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after purchasing an additional 266,650 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $76,673,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL opened at $258.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.61. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.