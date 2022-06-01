Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $124,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,383,000 after purchasing an additional 62,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,973,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

HES stock opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $129.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $15,033,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,652 shares of company stock worth $60,473,245 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

