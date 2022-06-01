Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $131.85 Million Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,245,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826,605 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $131,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 23.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

