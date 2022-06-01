Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $132.53 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,443,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Carrier Global worth $132,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.19.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

