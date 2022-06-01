iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,268,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575,568 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 6.06% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $125,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

EAGG stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08.

