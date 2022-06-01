Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $135.14 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,574,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,567,501 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $135,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in Western Union by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Western Union by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Western Union by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Western Union by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Western Union by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Shares of WU opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

