Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 599,401 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,401 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $122,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

