Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 44,708 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,708 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Pool worth $136,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.22.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $398.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $377.52 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $414.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.66.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

