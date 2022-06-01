Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $123.15 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 176,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of State Street worth $123,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $65.41 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.21.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

