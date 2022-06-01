Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $132.30 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of WEC Energy Group worth $132,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,747 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 10,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.66.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

In other news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

