Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 195,567 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,599,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,567 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $125,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,645,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after acquiring an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 733,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,570,000 after acquiring an additional 143,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after acquiring an additional 287,375 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $165.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,482 shares of company stock valued at $544,355. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

