Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 6,325,905 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 1,045.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $142,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

DNB opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $22.88.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

