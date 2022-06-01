Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,891 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Carvana worth $123,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after purchasing an additional 549,480 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $85,762,000. Natixis increased its position in Carvana by 9,975.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,479,000 after purchasing an additional 297,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,008,000 after purchasing an additional 291,607 shares in the last quarter.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,736,250 shares of company stock worth $297,255,525 over the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Carvana from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.74.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

